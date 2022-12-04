NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.91

Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.91 and traded as high as $48.00. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 17,950 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 8.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

