MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

About MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MYR Group by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

See Also

