MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.75 or 0.05928952 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00504399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,202.01 or 0.30414123 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

