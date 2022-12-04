Monero Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.35 or 0.00841203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $70.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00448344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00113751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00648317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00246003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00267405 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,209,250 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

