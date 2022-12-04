Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MC shares. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 440,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,914. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992 over the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 354,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,411,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

