Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 440,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.38. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

