Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Decreased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $321.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 585,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,857,863 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

