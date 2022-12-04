MOBOX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.62 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $78.62 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,799,923 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

