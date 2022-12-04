Mizuho Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Workday from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $285.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 438.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

