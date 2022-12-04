Mina Market Cap Reaches $439.62 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Mina has a total market cap of $439.62 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00507815 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.01 or 0.30620096 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 762,726,377 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 761,881,301.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56555976 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,333,385.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

