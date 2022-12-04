Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $184,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,274.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,250.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

