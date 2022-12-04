MetisDAO Price Reaches $19.03 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $19.03 or 0.00111268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and $2.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,100.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00242382 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.89233 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $2,704,835.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.