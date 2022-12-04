Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.88. 5,824,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,232. The company has a market cap of $467.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock valued at $49,657,009. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.