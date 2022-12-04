Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the quarter. Whole Earth Brands comprises approximately 0.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 29.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 254,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 176.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

FREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of FREE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,218. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

