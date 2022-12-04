Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Catalent by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 4,207,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

