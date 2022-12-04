Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $196.57. 568,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $186.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

