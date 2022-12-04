Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,984 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $184,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

