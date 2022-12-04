Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WestRock were worth $161,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in WestRock by 4.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,630,000 after purchasing an additional 179,233 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

