Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 26,251 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.46% of Republic Services worth $191,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.46.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

