Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 24,804 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Motorola Solutions worth $171,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,167 shares of company stock worth $41,666,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $272.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

