Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $158.96 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.65% of DTE Energy worth $158,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $115.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.