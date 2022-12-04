Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.56% of AmerisourceBergen worth $166,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.4 %

ABC opened at $173.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.76. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $115.79 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

