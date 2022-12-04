Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 29,441 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.99% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $155,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

