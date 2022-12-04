Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,236,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,354,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,404,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 206,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

