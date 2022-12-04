Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.81.

MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

