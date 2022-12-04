Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

