Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

MOZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

In other Marathon Gold news, Director James Kitchener Gowans purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.74 million and a P/E ratio of -29.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.35.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.