Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,460,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 32,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,987,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,188. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $807.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

