Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $469,172.70 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $14.14 or 0.00083146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

