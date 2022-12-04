Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $14.03 on Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $14.03 or 0.00082710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $477,510.46 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

