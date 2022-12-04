Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $242.80 million and approximately $36,112.23 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010678 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00240395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003568 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,830.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

