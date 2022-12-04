Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

MGY stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

