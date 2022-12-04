Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $486,227.15 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,054.00 or 0.06232974 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.75 or 0.30022054 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

