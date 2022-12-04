Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.4 %

Genmab A/S Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $47.06 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

