Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,074,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.