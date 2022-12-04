Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

