Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,760 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3,112.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 70.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $83.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

