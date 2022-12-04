Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 23,006 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12.

