Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $150.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About adidas

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €145.00 ($149.48) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($122.68) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.