Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
adidas Price Performance
Shares of adidas stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $150.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.