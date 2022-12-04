Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,223 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

