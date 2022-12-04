Madison Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $726,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 928.7% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,682,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 120,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $116.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

