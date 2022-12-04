Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,034 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,932,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 443.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

