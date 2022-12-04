Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.15, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

