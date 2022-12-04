M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.07

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.07 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 155.44 ($1.86). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.91), with a volume of 4,426 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
M Winkworth Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.
M Winkworth Announces Dividend
M Winkworth Company Profile
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.