M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.07

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.07 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 155.44 ($1.86). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.91), with a volume of 4,426 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174. The stock has a market cap of £20.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

