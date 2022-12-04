Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUNA. TheStreet downgraded Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Luna Innovations Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
