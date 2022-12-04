Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $92,276,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $24,226,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,902,000 after purchasing an additional 842,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,035. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.38. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

