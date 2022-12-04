Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.03 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $415,028.97 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.14 or 0.06104695 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00500541 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.71 or 0.30181493 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,300,929 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.