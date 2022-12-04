Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $337.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.