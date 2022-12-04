Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 205,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services stock remained flat at $6.55 during midday trading on Friday. 95,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

