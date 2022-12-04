Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 30,420 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Light Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30,420 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 116,334.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,437.5% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.86. 73,645,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,157,840. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $615.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $245.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

